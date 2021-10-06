Horror Film The Menu Adds New Cast Members

Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes have just gotten some company in the upcoming Searchlight Pictures’ horror film The Menu which has rounded out its cast with a host of new additions. Deadline brings word of these new cast members which include Paul Adelstein (Chicago P.D.), Rob Yang (Succession), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series), Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects), Peter Grosz (Stranger Than Fiction) and Christina Brucato (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). Production on the film is ongoing now in Georgia with Mark Mylod directing from a script by by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.

Previously described as a “darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture” The Menu tells the story of a young couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) who travel to a remote island to visit an exclusive restaurant to sample a lavish tasting menu prepared by an acclaimed chef (Fiennes). In a statement, Mylod said about the production: “I could not be more excited to be shooting this incredible script with our brilliant cast and crew in Savannah and with my friends and colleagues at Hyperobject and the team at Searchlight.”

“Mark has a keen eye for subversive humor and a sharp visual style that brings to life the acerbic wit of this terrific script written by Seth and Will,” Aadded Searchlight Heads of Film Production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. “This project is next level in every sense, and we can’t wait to see what Mark, Hyperobject, and this incredible ensemble and crew serve audiences next year.”

Other cast memebrs confirmed to appear in the film include Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, Reed Birney and Judith Light.

The Menu marks the latest project in Anya Taylor-Joy’s ever busy schedule, her next feature film being another horror movie the Edgar Wright-directed Last Night in Soho. It was recently confirmed that she will provide the voice for Princess Peach in the animated Super Mario movie from Illumination Entertainment and is also set to star as the title character in the in the .

Nicolas Hoult can next be seen in the Universal Pictures monster movie Renfield, playing the servant character to Dracula, while Ralph Fiennes will return to movie screens this week, reprising his role of “M” in the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond finale No Time to Die.

