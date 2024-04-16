Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate Lands on VOD Today, Home Video Details Announced

Whether you caught it in theaters and were craving a rewatch or you missed its theatrical run and prefer to check out the horror movie from the comfort of your own home, the Sydney Sweeney-starring Immaculate is now available as a digital purchase or rental. Distributed by NEON Films, the film is also set to land on physical media in June. Thanks in large part to the buzz surrounding Sweeney and her performance in the film, Immaculate set an opening weekend record for NEON, with the film's home video debut sure to expose the experience to even more audiences. Immaculate is now available to rent or stream at home and hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 11th.

Per press release, "Award-winning film studio NEON announced today that it will release Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria) for digital purchase and rental starting April 16th. The film will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting June 11th. The home release comes on the heels of Immaculate's massive success at the US box office, quickly becoming an audience favorite, grossing over $15.2mm and counting, and remaining in the US box office top 10 for three weeks.

"Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

"NEON acquired Michael Mohan's Immaculate, produced by and starring double Emmy Award-nominee Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, Anyone but You) ahead of its SXSW World Premiere, marking a reunion between Sweeney and Mohan, who helmed 2021's The Voyeurs with the actress. The film, which features a script by Andrew Lobel, also stars Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus), Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God). Sweeney produced with Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Middle Child Pictures' David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney following their collaboration on the Emmy-winning The White Lotus. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and represented the international sales rights. Executive producers are Black Bear's John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova, alongside Will Greenfield.

"Immaculate has been called, 'darkly beautiful, bloody and bold,' and 'one of the best religious horror films in years,' with audiences and critics specifically calling out its 'genuinely shocking ending.'"

