Immaculate: Watch Real Pastors React to Religious-Themed Horror Movie

Horror movies have often explored provocative and controversial concepts that might not be suitable for all audiences, though Sydney Sweeney's new horror movie Immaculate is themed entirely around religion, which has been shocking religious-leaning viewers all across social media. In a new promotional video released by Neon, Sweeney herself sits down with two real pastors to watch the movie, with some of the film's more intense sequences shocking the pastors just like the rest of the film's viewers since it was unleashed in theaters, while also joking about how far from reality the events of the film are. You can watch the reaction video below and see Immaculate in theaters now.

Immaculate is described, "Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors."

Also starring in the film are Simona Tabasco, Álvaro Morte, and Bendetta Porcaroli. Immaculate was directed by Michael Mohan, who previously collaborated with Sweeney on the Prime Video thriller The Voyeurs, and was written by Andrew Lobel.

Dating back decades to films like Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, and The Omen, religious beliefs and characters grappling with unholy forces have long been staples of the horror genre, though in the age of social media and extreme beliefs and reactions, Immaculate has been ruffling feathers among certain circles. Studio Neon has leaned into those reactions, pulling some of the most disgusted reactions about how blasphemous the project is and sharing posters using these quotes, whereas other horror movies boast endorsements from critics.

Director Mohan previously expressed how it was those seminal religious-themed horror movies that inspired some of his choices on the movie.

"Approaching the production, I was conscious of our singular criterion: it had to be genuinely terrifying. The legacy of auteurs like [Rosemary's Baby's Roman] Polanski, [The Exorcist's William] Friedkin, and [The Shining's Stanley] Kubrick guided my vision -- aiming for a film marked by simplicity, restraint, and a focus on performance that resonates with both the elegance of 1970s horror and the expectations of contemporary viewers," Mohan previously shared in a statement. "Sister Cecilia's journey -- from an emblem of purity to a feral creature, drenched in blood -- spoke to Sydney's natural versatility. From the quiet resilience of Reality Winner [in Reality] to the explosively insecure Cassie Howard [in Euphoria], our protagonist Sister Cecilia would allow Sydney to tap into both; delivering a performance that is as understated as it is unhinged."

Immaculate is in theaters now.

What did you think of the reaction video? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!