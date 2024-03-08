Immaculate: Check Out This Clip From Sydney Sweeney's Terrifying New Horror Movie (Exclusive)

One of actor Sydney Sweeney's biggest hits in recent months was the lighthearted rom-com Anyone But You, but her next outing will plunge her into nightmarish depths, as she stars in the upcoming horror film Immaculate. Ahead of the film's world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, we have an exclusive clip from the movie, which only scratches the surface of the terror that is set to unfold. You can check out the exclusive clip from Immaculate above before it makes its world premiere at SXSW on March 12th. Immaculate lands in theaters on March 22nd.

Immaculate is described, "Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors."

Also starring in the film are Simona Tabasco, Álvaro Morte, and Bendetta Porcaroli. Immaculate was directed by Michael Mohan, who previously collaborated with Sweeney on the Prime Video thriller The Voyeurs, and was written by Andrew Lobel.

"Approaching the production, I was conscious of our singular criterion: it had to be genuinely terrifying. The legacy of auteurs like [Rosemary's Baby's Roman] Polanski, [The Exorcist's William] Friedkin, and [The Shining's Stanley] Kubrick guided my vision -- aiming for a film marked by simplicity, restraint, and a focus on performance that resonates with both the elegance of 1970s horror and the expectations of contemporary viewers," Mohan previously shared in a statement. "Sister Cecilia's journey -- from an emblem of purity to a feral creature, drenched in blood -- spoke to Sydney's natural versatility. From the quiet resilience of Reality Winner [in Reality] to the explosively insecure Cassie Howard [in Euphoria], our protagonist Sister Cecilia would allow Sydney to tap into both; delivering a performance that is as understated as it is unhinged."

While Sweeney's fans might not be quite as familiar with her work in horror, the genre marks a return to the unsettling realm for the star, having appeared in a number of horror projects as a kid. While she made her big-screen debut in ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, she also appeared in The Ward, which was directed by John Carpenter, and also starred in Nocturne, an entry in Prime Video's "Welcome to Blumhouse" series.

Starring in a horror film might be a return to form for Sweeney, but it also offered her a new opportunity, as it marks her debut as a feature-film producer. Interestingly, the project had been in the works for so long, she auditioned for the project as a teenager when it was first in development.

