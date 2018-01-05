‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Opening Night Box Office Pulls in $2 Million

The Insidious franchise is rolling on with its fourth installment nabbing $2 million on preview night.

Insidious: The Last Key made the solid launch with screenings across the United States in 2,200 theaters. It will expand to 3,116 domestic locations on Friday, bringing weekend expectations up to between $17 and $20 million according to Variety, though it may very well exceed them.

The fourth Insidious film is expected to finish in third place during its opening weekend as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continue their impressive box office runs.

The first of the Insidious franchise from 2011 earned $13.2 million in its opening weekend before grabbing $97 million worldwide through its run. Insidious Chapter 2 boasted a $40.2 million opening and a worldwide run of $161.9 million in 2013. More recently, Insidious Chapter 3 earned $22.6 million in its first three days, totaling $112 million worldwide during its run. On its opening night, Chapter 3 grabbed $1.6 million.

Insidious: The Last Key is directed by Adam Robitel, with a script from franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell, and is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, and co-creator James Wan. Lin Shaye returns for a starring role, with Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker, and Marcus Henderson.

Insidious: The Last Key is now playing in theaters.

(via Variety)