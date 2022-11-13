Interview With the Vampire: Lestat Wants to Be King of Mardi Gras in Season Finale Clip

The Season 1 finale of AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on Sunday night and it's set to be a massive one for the series. Last week's episode, "Like Angels Put in Hell by God", saw Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) back under Lestat's (Sam Reid) thumb but this time Claudia had reached her limit. The episode saw her decide that Lestat must die. Exactly how the eternal child plans to carry out her murderous plan remains to be seen, but in a new clip from this week's finale, "And the Thing Lay Still", one thing is clear: Lestat has some specific things that he wants, and he's determined to get them — including being New Orleans' King of Mardi Gras.

In the clip, which you can check out below, the vampire family pays Tom Anderson (Chris Stack) a visit to secure his help in getting Lestat to be King of Mardi Gras. The clip makes it pretty clear that it's a big ask, but it also makes it pretty clear that it's no longer a mystery to folks that there is something quite off with the Louis and his family when Tom asks where it is one meets the devil and what the terms of the agreement are.

Why did Louis let Lestat back into the home?

Last week, Louis let Lestat back into the home despite having suffered a horrible beating and an emotional betrayal — the former of which left Louis reliant on Claudia to rehabilitate him. It seemed like an unlikely decision, but Anderson explained to ComicBook.com that there is a bond between the vampires that holds them together even. It's a bond that will be interesting to see how it impacts Claudia's plan in the season finale.

"In a vampire context, there is this thing, this vampire bond that is something that bonds these two vampires for eternity," Anderson said. "It's this very, very hard to define dynamic and it's kind of built around love and around need and desire and also probably fear. I, as a human, find it difficult to understand why somebody stays, but then I think there's just this thing that Louis talks about in the episode that is like, there is no human equivalent. There is no way to adequately and satisfyingly articulate what this bond is and what it means and what it feels like and what it does to your body and your mind. And obviously, that can be an allegory for something."

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 10/9c on AMC. You can also stream new episodes on AMC+. The series has already been renewed for a second season, though a release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.