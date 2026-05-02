5 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Anime Confirms Sequel Return

Five years after it ended its original TV anime return, one major anime now streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed it’s coming back with a new TV sequel anime. Fans keeping a close eye on things might have noticed how some of the biggest anime franchises have been able to make their comebacks with all kinds of new projects or sequels. This includes some surprises that fans might not have expected from notable genres like romance. And one of the biggest romances is set to continue with a new sequel anime soon.

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The Quintessential Quintuplets ended its TV anime with Season 2 back in 2021, and has since been keeping active with new feature film and TV specials. Now Negi Haruba’s massively popular manga turned anime franchise has announced it’s returning for a new TV anime series adapting the official sequel, The Quintessential Quintuplets: The Four Seasons, bringing the franchise back to screens for the first time in many years. Check out the first look at the new sequel anime below.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Announces New Sequel Anime Series

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The Quintessential Quintuplets has announced two major anime projects now in the works for the franchise. The first is a new sequel TV anime series that will be adapting the official sequel novel, The Quintessential Quintuplets: The Four Seasons. This sequel is set after the end of Haruba’s original manga, and features a story overseen by the creator but written by Hajime Asano. This novel is getting adapted into a manga as well, but there’s a different anime project in the works that will be adapting more of Haruba’s original series too.

The Quintessential Quintuplets has also announced a new OVA project adapting more of the material from the series that has yet to make it to the anime. With the TV series ending its story after only two seasons, we’ve seen the franchise returning for these kinds of projects adapting materials that had been previously skipped over. Now we’re getting a full sequel keeping the story going and showing off even more of the anime in action. For now, it’s best to catch up with everything that has happened so far.

How to Catch Up With The Quintessential Quintuplets

© Negi Haruba,​KODANSHA/​“The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials2” Production Committee

The Quintessential Quintuplets has yet to confirm any release or production staff details for the new sequel anime or OVA project as of the time of this initial announcement, but there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that has happened so far. If you wanted to do so, you can find everything the anime ahs to offer now streaming with Crunchyroll. This includes the two seasons of the TV series, and even the feature film that helped to further end that original story.

Crunchyroll even recently added the specials that had only been previously available in Japan. These are four additional episodes adapting more of the manga that had not been seen in the anime before, and it seems like we’re going to soon get more of these new releases that will help further fill in the gaps of this romance that continues to only get bigger with each new drop.

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