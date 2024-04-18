Interview With the Vampire Star Teases Teases Major Season 2 Twist

Interview With the Vampire returns for its second season in just under a month and according to series star Sam Reid, fans of the AMC series are in for a twist — one that isn't in Anne Rice's books. Speaking with SFX magazine (via Gamesradar), Reid said that the hardest thing to film in Season 2 is an unexpected twist that even he struggled with, but one that can be justified if you look how the books following Rice's Interview With the Vampire play out.

"There's a really f-cking cool twist in this season that is not in the books that I struggled with because I was like, 'This is different, and I'm not sure," Reid said. "But actually, you can justify it because when you look at the books and look at the way that they come out, and what happens in subsequent books after season one, there is a level of an unreliable element. You don't always have to know the truth, because Anne Rice never really tells you the truth. She likes to change it up a bit."

Series showrunner Rolin Jones also teased that there are bigger things coming in Season 2, making it more than what fans got in Season 1.

"We've tried to figure out how we can be as 'honorable' and also aggressive, like we were in Season 1, with something that isn't plot-driven," Jones said. "We clearly went bigger, which can be a pitfall for folks. But I think we work really, really hard and were very critical on ourselves to make sure that we didn't lose any emotional depth."

He continued, "So, the people that are expecting Season 1, you're going to be sorely disappointed in a great way. We got bigger. We got rawer. Hearts are fatter. And the consequences are way more brutal. They're just bigger. It's all rigged to crack open your heart, and then we pick it up and we throw it against the wall about three more times. that's the deal."

What is Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire About?

Here is how AMC describes the second season of Interview With the Vampire: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice."

What Else Do We Know About Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

Interview With the Vampire is set to debut on May 12th on AMC. The new season will see the addition of some new cast members, with Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". Ben Daniels is also joining the cast as Santiago.

Interview With the Vampire returns for Season 2 on May 12th on AMC.