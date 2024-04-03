Interview With the Vampire Reveals New Look at Major Season 2 Villain

We're a little over a month away from the return of Interview With the Vampire, but AMC has just given us a new look at the upcoming second season's new antagonist — Santiago. On Instagram, AMC shared a new look at Ben Daniels' vampire who just so happens to be a member of the Théâtre des Vampires and if the motion poster is any indication, Santiago is going to be a vampire viewers love to hate, not unlike Lestat (don't worry, he's back for Season 2, too). You can check out the post for yourself below.

Who is Santiago in Interview With the Vampire?

For fans of Anne Rice's novel, Santiago might be one of the most hated vampires in Interview With the Vampire. The master of ceremonies of sorts for the Théâtre des Vampires, Santiago is an enigmatic figure, but ends up becoming Louis' archenemy — and he's highly suspicious of both Louis and Claudia. The rest of the story is best left for Season 2 to tell — though fans of the novel already know where this goes.

What is Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire About?

Here is how AMC describes the second season of Interview With the Vampire: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice."

What Else Do We Know About Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

Interview With the Vampire is set to debut on May 12th on AMC. The new season will see the addition of some new cast members, with Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". Ben Daniels is also joining the cast as Santiago.

Season 2 is also expected to cover the second half of Anne Rice's novel of the same name, which sees Louis and Claudia in Paris believing that they have left Lestat behind for good. This move also brings the Theatre des Vampires into the story and is expected to expand on Armand's story as Armand leads the French coven operating the Theatre. Dubai will also continue to play a major role in Season 2 with Daniel continuing his interview of Louis — and we may just get more of the story between Daniel and Armand that was teased at the end of Season 1.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2," series producer Adam O'Byrne said previously.

Interview With the Vampire returns for Season 2 on May 12th on AMC.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!