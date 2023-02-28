Interview With the Vampire Season 2 To Begin Filming This Spring

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has been a huge hit for the network and since the series' first season concluded in November 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season. Now, series executive producer Mark Johnson has revealed when production on Season 2 of the series is set to begin. In a new interview discussing the season finale of AMC's second entry in the Immortal Universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Johnson revealed that Interview With the Vampire will begin shooting in April.

"We're ramping up now," Johnson told Variety. "We start shooting in April, and the bulk of it takes place in Paris. I was about to say I was going to miss New Orleans but thank god Esta [Spalding] and Michelle [Ashford] will be taking me back there with Mayfair Witches."

Johnson's comments are in line with what series producer Adam O'Byrne previously told The Canadian Press in December 2022 when he indicated that the filming window was anticipated to be from April 2023 to August 2023, though O'Byrne noted that the shoot would take place in Prague, with that city standing in for Paris.

O'Byrne also tased that Season 2 — which will dive into the second half of Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel — will see the introduction of more vampires, particularly those from the Theatre des Vampires.

"We're going to get introduced to the vampire Santiago, who is a bit of a malefactor," he said. He went on to say that the series will also introduce Madeline, who in the book was a companion for Claudia. "Her relationship with Claudia is going to be appropriately complicated in the way that it is a real interesting relationship in the book. We've got some great stuff that I think will heighten the Madeline character and make her particularly compelling given the time period that we're looking at."

What to expect in Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire.

Interview With the Vampire ended on a bit of a cliffhanger last month with Lestat (Sam Reid) gravely injured and left for dead by Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) before they headed off to Europe — but there was also a big reveal in the present day when Rashid (Assad Zaman) turned out to be the vampire Armand. Recently, series showrunner Rolin Jones spoke about what fans can expect when the series returns for its second season.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones told AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining form it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

He continued, "We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!"

Are you looking forward to the second season of Interview With the Vampire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.