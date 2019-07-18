IT CHAPTER TWO Star Finn Wolfhard Shares Hilarious Aging App Post

One of the latest trends to take social media by storm is using an app that has been specifically designed to manipulate a user’s face to create an old age effect, with countless users uploading the hilarious images to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Celebrities have also been taking to social media to share their altered and aged images, with Stranger Things and IT CHAPTER TWO star Finn Wolfhard getting in on the trend. The actor, however, opted out of sharing an actual meme of himself and instead shared an image of Bill Hader, who plays an older version of his character in the upcoming sequel.

View this post on Instagram This new aging app sucks. A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jul 17, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

Wolfhard shared the image of the actor while adding the caption, “The new aging app sucks.”

Stephen King’s IT is one of his most beloved novels, and one of his most massive. Rather than attempting to fit the entire narrative into one film, director Andy Muschietti instead broke the story into two parts, the first of which focused solely on the young Losers’ Club banding together to confront an evil entity that tormented their small town.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Wolfhard previously revealed that, while he met Hader prior to production on the upcoming sequel, he didn’t have to give much advice to the older actor, given his abilities.

“Bill is a genius and I certainly wouldn’t give him any advice unless he asked,” Wolfhard confessed to ComicBook.com. “But we had some great discussions on set when our days were overlapping. He’s obviously a great impressionist and mimic and I actually can’t wait to see the film to see what he’s done with adult Richie.”

Fans can check out IT CHAPTER TWO when it lands in theaters on September 6th.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hader in the new movie?