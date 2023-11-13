Creature Commandos: David Harbour Teases How Frankenstein Could Translate to Live-Action

DC Studios' Creature Commandos will officially launch the DC Universe next year, becoming both the first overall and first animated project released in the franchise. Though the first season of the show is animated, DC Studios executives have stated that those cast to lend their voice to the series should also expect to play the character in live-action if they make the leap between mediums.

If David Harbour gets his way, his live-action Frankenstein will be built using computer-generated imagery rather than a full-body prosthetic like his time on Lionsgate's Hellboy.

"I mean, I don't know how they do it nowadays. It feels like Mark Ruffalo just puts some dots on his face for the Hulk. But I don't know how they'll do it," Harbour said in a recent chat with io9. "I've worn prosthetics in movies before, I'm definitely down for it. I just love telling great stories that people love. I'm just happy to get back to work."

It terms of the role itself, Harbour says his Frankenstein is "wacky," "strange," and "complex."

"Oh, yeah. No, he's very different. I mean, it's the mind of James Gunn so it is wacky and strange, but also full of a lot of depth and complexity," he added. "The most interesting thing to me about Frankenstein's monster in general is that he was created to be this sort of erudite, intellectual, romantic, brilliant person, and he winds up being a monster. I mean, that complexity can make for some pretty ripe comedy and also pathos—that a guy who considers himself one thing, is viewed by others as something very different."

He continued, "That's the broadest, most mysterious way I can put it, because all I know is the scripts are really good. What we recorded is really great. I've seen the art, James is a genius. I think it's going to be really fun and really exciting, and it opens up a whole new door to the DC Universe of how these characters will occupy the world. I like the concept of a live action and cartoon back and forth."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

