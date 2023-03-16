Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Adds Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield

Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is eyeing a new project centered on the classic monster Frankenstein, and is reportedly assembling an all-star cast for the film. The director is coming off the high of winning the Best Animated Feature category for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio at the Oscars Sunday night. The next reimaging del Toro is looking to tackle is Frankenstein, which would also bow at Netflix, home of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. According to Deadline, actors Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth are in talks to star in the Frankenstein project. While del Toro is reportedly still working on the script and no formal offers have been made, it's said that he's met with all three actors and they are willing to star in the flick.

Goth would reportedly play the love interest of Doctor Frankenstein, creator of the tragic Frankenstein monster. It's unknown if Oscar Isaac or Andrew Garfield would play the good doctor, or Frankenstein himself. There is also some debate regarding whether the Frankenstein project would be set in modern times, or be a period piece.

What Is Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio About?

The official description of the Netflix animated film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio reads, "Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love."

"No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," del Toro in a statement. "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember."

Andrew Garfield's Oscars Moment Almost Had a Spider-Man Twist

This past weekend at The Academy Awards, Andrew Garfield was shown on screen during a supercut of faces in the crowd. Host Jimmy Kimmel was joking that another Will Smith and Chris Rock incident could not happen due to the security team he had set in place. He noted that his protection squad featured a Creed (Michael B. Jordan), a "Fabel Man" (Steven Speilberg), and even a Spider-Man (Garfield). While both Jordan and Spielberg gave sarcastically serious nods of approval, Garfield clenched his teeth and shrugged, giving an expression that said: "Don't look at me!"

According to the show's executive producer Molly McNearney, Garfield was asked to do a Spidey web-sling pose. "I went up to Michelle Yeoh, Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal, Andrew Garfield, Steven Spielberg, and we told them minutes before the show started, 'you're going to be on camera, Jimmy's going to refer to you as part of his security team. If you could just show some kind of physical support or give him a fist bump.' They were all game and they were very supportive," McNearney said regarding the other actors' shows of support (via Variety). "[Garfield] made his own choice, which I think was even better."

Photo credit Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Image