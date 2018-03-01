Fan Creates Underwater Jason Voorhees Statue to Honor ‘Friday the 13th’

Horror fans have paid tribute to their favorite movies in a variety of ways, from amassing memorabilia collections to getting tattooed with their favorite characters. One Friday the 13th fan, Curtis Lahr, decided to pay tribute to the series by installing a Jason Voorhees statue at the bottom of a lake in Crosby, Minnesota, which is sure to horrify unsuspecting SCUBA divers.

Placing the statue 120′ underwater might seem like a precarious place for the figure, yet fans who are familiar with Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives know what makes the landmark so eerie.

In order to defeat Jason at the end of the film, Tommy Jarvis attaches a chain to a massive rock and drops it in Crystal Lake, the exact place where the young Jason drowned as a boy. Granted, Jason manages to break free from his watery grave at the beginning of the next film, but the final images of a struggling Jason remains a chilling visual from the series.

The location of the statue might make it difficult for fans to get a photo-op, yet for those willing to make the trek to the bottom of the lake will be rewarded with a one-of-a-kind image. The figure was originally installed in 2013, with his time underwater making him appear even more frightening.

If you prefer to stay dry when connecting with the classic slasher film, the filming location of the original movie is offering a unique opportunity to spend the night.

On April 13th, Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, New Jersey will open its doors for a fundraiser that supports the still-active Boy Scout camp. Star of the original film Adrienne King will be in attendance for tours of the camp, with a special VIP package allowing devout fans the chance to stay overnight in its facilities.

“VIP guests will participate in the tour of the camp, have an amazing dinner in our historic dining hall and take part in a first-time-ever special evening activity,” the camp’s site reads. “When the rest of the afternoon tour attendees leave, their VIP experience will continue with an overnight stay in our log cabins, breakfast and a once-in-a-lifetime activity in the morning with our special guest. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hardcore F13 fans.”

You can visit Crystal Lake Tours for more information.

