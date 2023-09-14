John Carpenter's Suburban Screams Confirmed for Peacock, Trailer Released

Earlier this year, horror icon John Carpenter revealed that he had returned to the director's chair for a previously unannounced TV series, with Peacock confirming today that John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is set to premiere on the platform next month. In addition to getting confirmed details about the project, Peacock also unveiled the first trailer for the new series, which teases how Carpenter is heading into uncharted territory for his career, as he brought to life true tales of terror that are far more frightening than fiction. Check out the trailer for John Carpenter's Suburban Screams before it premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

The series is described, "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

Each episode will delve into the monstrous evil that lurks beneath the surface of friendly suburbia through the lens of one frightful tale. In addition to firsthand accounts, the episodes will include cinematic reenactments, personal archives, and historic town press coverage.

John Carpenter, the mastermind behind classic horror films like Halloween, The Fog, and The Thing, produces alongside Sandy King, Tony DiSanto, showrunner Jordan Roberts, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy. In addition to composing the series' theme music, Carpenter also returns to the director's chair for an episode. Other episodes are directed by Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky.

The last feature film Carpenter directed was 2010's The Ward, with the filmmaker then stepping out from behind the camera to instead focus on his musical career. After releasing multiple albums and going on multiple world tours, he returned to the iconic Halloween franchise not only to produce a trilogy of films from director David Gordon Green, but also to compose the score for all three films alongside Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

It was during a fan convention earlier this year that Carpenter revealed he returned to direct an episode of this series, which he was able to do from the comfort of his home.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

