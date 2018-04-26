Jordan Peele Tweets Kanye West Has Inspired Him to Start Writing ‘Get out 2’

You may have heard that there’s something weird going on with Kanye West right now – as in, weirder than the usual Kanye West stuff. The rapper/producer/fashion designer has been generating substantial headlines recently, thanks to flurry of tweets in which West has been offering up support for President Donald Trump, and other members of the conservative/alt-right parties:

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018



Needless to say, the reaction from fans of West and those opposed to the current administration and its leaders has been pretty massive; however, there’s one person who seems to be having a bit of fun with the current controversy: Oscar-winning director of Get Out, Jordan Peele!

After Kanye West posted a photo of his home with Kim Kardashian – a photo which contained a reference to Get Out‘s “Sunken Place” – Peele responded with a cheeky post of his own, stating that Kanye’s reference (and presumably the entertainer’s general behavior as of late) had inspired him to start writing Get Out 2:

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018



While Get Out 2 hasn’t yet been confirmed, Peele has previously stated that he’s considering the sequel. While the statement that Kanye’s posts are inspiring the storyline for Get Out 2, is clearly a joke, the crazy thing is that it’s not at all outside the realm of actual possibility! After the first film revealed that wealthy white people were stealing the bodies of black people as vessels for their own minds, it might make sense to escalate the scale of that operation in the sequel.

A story dealing with how and why black celebrities start exhibiting erratic behavior and extreme body changes (plastic surgery) would be a great way to tap into some very real-world anxieties. Things could even get personal: West’s mother, Donda, died after complications from plastic surgery procedures, which had a harrowing effect on Kanye. Get Out 2 could hinge a part of its storyline on a character (or caricature) drawn directly from Kanye West. Viewers would eat it up, and it would give the sequel a serious boost of pop-culture relevance.

Recently, Donald Glover’s Atlanta delved deep into the subject of how fame and success in the entertainment business can have a corroding effect on black people, with a haunting episode titled “Teddy Perkins”. That episode threw fans for a loop, but it also played as one of Atlanta‘s most horror-themed episodes, yet. In other words: it was a great prototype for what Get Out 2 can do.

How do you feel about Kanye West‘s recent Twitter rants? Do you think he would be a good subject for some satire in Get Out 2? Let us know in the comments!