Lovecraft Country Creator Shares New Look at Cancelled Season 2 Plans Following Emmy Nominations

The past few weeks have been pretty tumultuous for fans of HBO's Lovecraft Country, the genre-bending TV series that debuted to a lot of acclaim last summer. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that HBO would not be renewing the series for a second season, with the exact circumstances surrounding the decision being unclear, as series creator and showrunner Misha Green has hinted on social media that there were plans in place for a continuation. News of the cancellation upset fans of the series, and made the recent news that Season 1 of the series earned eighteen Emmy nominations particularly bittersweet. On Tuesday, Green reacted to the nominations on social media by posting another tease for the now-cancelled second season — the table of contents for the show bible.

Just going to leave this right here. 😈#LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/J94DK7nt52 — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 14, 2021

The table of contents provides some interesting indications of where Season 2 would've gone, building upon the new post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled status quo. Letitia "Leti" Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) and Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) were expected to return, and the season was expected to focus on a "new generation" of characters, including Diana "Dee" Freeman (Jada Harris) and George Freeman, the son of Atticus and Leti.

"We know the direction," Green had teased in an interview last year. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

In addition to Outstanding Drama Series, Lovecraft Country scored five acting nominations at the Emmys — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jonathan Majors (Atticus Freeman), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Jurnee Smollett (Letitia "Leti" Lewis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Michael K. Williams (Montrose Freeman), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Aunjanue Ellis (Hippolyta Freeman), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Courtney B. Vance (George Freeman).

The series also earned a number of technical nominations, with the overall series receiving nods for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Outstanding Casting For a Drama Series, and Outstanding Main Title Design. The series' first episode, "Sundown", also earned specific nominations for Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series. The series' seventh episode, "I Am.", earned nominations for Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. The series' ninth episode, "Rewind 1921", earned a nomination for Outstanding Music Composition For a Series (Original Dramatic Score).

The first season of Lovecraft Country is currently available to steam on HBO Max.