Lovecraft Country: Cast and Creator Were Reportedly Committed to Season 2 Before Cancellation

✖

Lovecraft Country’s cast and creator were reportedly all prepared to get Season 2 underway before the cancellation announcement came down. Deadline reported that HBO would not be picking up the show for another batch of episodes, but Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter says that the showrunner, Misha Green, had already written the episodes for Season2. In fact, the pitch had already been delivered last year. So, that makes all of these decisions by HBO even more confounding. HBO Max has made some amazing strides since launching its streaming platform. But, both Watchmen and Lovecraft Country have both met early ends as limited series. (It is important to note that Damon Lindelof’s show was positioned as a one-season deal from the moment a second season was broached.)

Showrunner Misha Green had pitched and written episodes for a second season last year but now, HBO has made its decision not to go for more. https://t.co/3hTsZXuCVu — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 2, 2021

Further reporting from Justin Kroll of Deadline indicates that series stars Jurnee Smollet and Jonathan Majors were on board to get Season 2 going. They had cleared their schedules for filming and everything. You know time is precious for stars of their caliber so there will have to be some explaining to various agents and such whenever the topic comes up. Online, the fans are actually really upset that the cliffhanger from Season 1 won’t be resolved. You can add the fact that the season had been written to the pile of disappointment as well.

In a statement when the news broke out, HBO wrote, “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.

Lovecraft Country follows 25-year-old Korean war vet Atticus Black (Da 5 Bloods' Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story's Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus, known for always having a pulp novel in his back pocket, wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Are you sad there will be no Season 2 of Lovecraft Country? Let us know down in the comments!