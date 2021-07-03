Lovecraft Country Creator Posts Season 2 Teaser After HBO Cancellation

✖

Earlier today came the news from HBO that the hit series Lovecraft Country was now going to join the legion of one-hit wonders at the premium cable network and won't return for a second season. In the aftermath of this announcement however news broke that the cast and creators for the series were committed to making more with Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter revealing that showrunner Misha Green had written and pitched episodes for Season 2 last year. Now Green has taken to Twitter to show off some of what she and her team had planned for the episodes that won't see the light of day.

"A taste of the Season 2 Bible," Green wrote on Twitter. "Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged." She concluded her tweet with the hashtag "#noconfederate," perhaps a dig at the previously in-development HBO series. Green's tweet also included an image which reads: "THE NEXT GENERATION...Season two of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits precisely where The United States used to sit -- Welcome to the SOVEREIGN STATES OF AMERICA..."

On the included map, most of the southeast of the country and about 2/3s of Texas make up the "New Negro Republic," with the northeast states and about half of Pennsylvania and New Jersey forming the "Jefferson Commonwealth." The biggest block of the new nation is basically all of the states in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, plus some of the Mid-West, which are now the "Tribal Nations of the West. Cut out in the middle of the former USA however is the "Whitelands" which encompasses parts of Texas and Pennsylvania but also includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

After news came out that Green had already plotted the new season, Justin Kroll of Deadline reported that series stars Jurnee Smollet and Jonathan Majors were on board to get Season 2 going and had cleared their schedules for filming and everything.

In a statement when the news broke out, HBO wrote, “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Considering Lovecraft Country's status as an HBO original, developed in-house at the network, it's incredibly unlikely that a new season could appear on any other streaming service.