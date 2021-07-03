Lovecraft Country Creator Reveals More Season 2 Details, Including Zombies

✖

Lovecraft Country fans were shocked and disappointed this week by the news that the series would not be continuing with a second season. This was especially surprising considering HBO's Casey Bloys said earlier this year that they were "very hopeful" about continuing the show. Since the news broke, the show's creator, Misha Green, has been sharing some information about her plans for the second season. "THE NEXT GENERATION... Season two of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits precisely where The United States used to sit -- Welcome to the SOVEREIGN STATES OF AMERICA," Green shared on Twitter yesterday. Green took to the social media site again today to share more details about the cancelled season.

"*whispers* Just to clarify…," Green wrote with zombie emojis. She attached an image, which reads, "The Whitelands is a territory that is completely overrun by zombies — most of them of the slower variety, but with pockets of fast-moving zombies, too. One price of ‘The Origin’ spell was the creation of a zombie population. Years into the epidemic, a joint effort was undertaken to corral the zombies into one location in the center of America. The Whitelands now function as a dangerous border between the South, West, and Northern territories. (X marks the spot where ‘The Source’ will appear.)" You can check out the tweet below:

After it was revealed that Green had already planned Lovecraft Country's second season, Deadline reported that show's stars, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, were both on board to return. In a statement about the cancellation, HBO wrote, 'We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Last year, Green teased more story ideas for a second season when speaking with Collider:

"We know the direction," Green teased. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

The first season of Lovecraft Country is currently available to steam on HBO Max.