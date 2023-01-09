Child's Play Creator Welcomes M3GAN to the Killer-Doll Club

Despite it being more than 30 years since he first landed on the big screen, Child's Play's Chucky is still the most iconic killer doll in cinematic history, and while he has some competition in the recently debuted M3GAN, Chucky creator Don Mancini took to social media to welcome the new doll to the club as opposed to seeing the robot as competition. Understandably, this extending of an olive branch from Mancini will surely get some audiences speculating about whether the pair could ever collide in an official capacity, though audiences will likely have to wait a bit longer to see what the future holds for M3GAN's titular killer. M3GAN is in theaters now.

"Welcome to the dollhouse," Mancini captioned a post on Instagram. "A tip of the hat to the new kid in the block on her opening weekend! Can't wait to see you in action and I know [Chucky] feels the same."

The minds behind M3GAN will likely appreciate being welcomed into the club, as Mancini has left such a major mark on the killer-doll subgenre. The filmmaker has developed every installment in the Child's Play franchise, as well as the Chucky TV series on SYFY. The only film that Mancini had no part in was the 2019 Child's Play reimagining, which opted to feature a killer that had similar inspirations seen in M3GAN as opposed to being the physical vessel of the murderous spirit of Charles Lee Ray.

Another exciting element specifically about Mancini sharing love for the deadly M3GAN is that the film was distributed by Universal Pictures, while Chucky airs on the Universal-owned SYFY. In this regard, finding a way for a possible crossover to happen would be much easier with the characters both falling under the same distribution umbrella. While a Season 3 of Chucky has yet to be confirmed, the series has only been gaining in popularity with each episode, making a third season seem likely. In this regard, we couldn't rule out somehow seeing M3GAN make a cameo in a new season, even if a long-running conflict isn't entirely explored.

Based on the box-office success of M3GAN in its opening weekend, and reports that a sequel is already in development, we can likely both expect more Chucky and more M3GAN on the horizon.

Would you like to see the two killer dolls collide? Let us know in the comments