Chucky Creator Reveals The Series Has Had No Gore Restrictions (Exclusive)

Spoilers follow for Chucky season 2!! As fans of the Chucky TV series know, the show has not pulled its punches when it comes to gore just because it airs on television. This season alone has seen characters get holes punches clean through their chest, bisected by a chainsaw from head to toe, and even exploded into a bloody pulp (RIP Devon Sawa for the third time). While horror fans have been loving every blood soaked minute of the series, it probably has many wondering...is there not a line? Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, series creator Don Mancini answered that question for us confirming that essentially, no, there's not.

"I started to learn about how that line is moving rapidly in television when I first worked on Hannibal," Mancini revealed. "I was often shocked. It's like, 'Oh, you can do that on network television now? Oh, where have I been?' There's a little bit of that. I think they're on board. They're on board with all this mayhem, God love them. They've been incredibly supportive. So, I don't think we haven't done anything that's offended them yet. So, thank God."

When asked if he's ever gotten a call from the network Standards and Practices asking to pull back on a scene, Mancini simply replied: "Nope." He adds: "That's one of the great things about working with the people that we do on this project. UCP is our studio, and SYFY/USA, our network, they're all horror fans Mabye not so surprising with a network called SYFY, but it's not always the case. I've definitely worked on some of the movies working with studio execs where this isn't really their kind of movie, which isn't to say they weren't supportive of our film, but it's not really their thing. And one of the upsides of being older, I guess, is that now the network and studio are being run by people who grew up with Chucky. And they like it. They're legit fans. So, I'm very lucky in that regard that I think they're, as I said, they're very supportive of our brand of mayhem."

Currently the only way to watch the new episodes of Chucky season 2 is with a cable subscription, the series airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains. Chucky season 2 could very well make the same move after it wraps up its new episodes but that hasn't yet been confirmed.