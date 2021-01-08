Midnight Mass: Mike Flanagan Addresses The Haunting of Bly Manor Tie-In Rumors

✖

Mike Flanagan is quickly becoming one of the most well-known names in horror with some big hits under his belt, including The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The director has been working on his latest series for Netflix, Midnight Mass, which is set to feature some of The Haunting series cast. Recently, IndieWire posted an article speculating that Midnight Mass would tie into The Haunting of Bly Manor, but Flanagan took to Twitter to shut that rumor down.

"Is Mike Flanagan’s #MidnightMass a secret 'Haunting of Bly Manor' sequel? Time will tell, but no matter what the show turns out to be, we’ll be paying close attention," IndieWire tweeted. "Here, let me help... no, it isn't," Flanagan replied. You can check out the tweet below:

Here, let me help... no, it isn't. https://t.co/ORJZyV0Tvf — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) January 8, 2021

This wasn't the only interaction between the horror director and the news site today. IndieWire accidentally misspelled Rahul Kohli’s name in an article, which Kohli shared, writing "Ffs." Flanagan chimed in again, adding, "Strike two today @IndieWire. I mean the BLY theory is silly on its face, but what they did to Rahul Kohli here is just lazy and gross." IndieWire has since issued a correction, which Kohli shared:

Yeh yeh easy to get them mixed up 😂 pic.twitter.com/makjU6KBGq — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 8, 2021

In addition to Kohli, Midnight Mass will also feature The Haunting series' Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas. You can read a description for the new series here: "Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest."

As for The Haunting series, Flanagan has said he's open to creating more seasons.

"A ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That's all it really is, no matter how you dress it up," Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly. "A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. It changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past... That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past, that is the lifeblood of the show." He added, "I feel like there’s no shortage of ghosts in the world for all of us... So, if we could find some common language with which to talk about them, then that’s something we always aspire to do this season or beyond, if that’s the way it goes."

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix. Midnight Mass is expected to be released later this year.