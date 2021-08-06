Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass Tease Debuts From Netflix

✖

Netflix and filmmaker Mike Flanagan are teaming up once again for the new horror series Midnight Mass, which has largely been shrouded in secrecy since it was originally announced, though Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor account shared a six-second tease of the new TV series, which leaves us with more questions than answers. The initial tease was so cryptic, in fact, that there wasn't any direct confirmation that what fans were seeing was a glimpse at Midnight Mass, only for Flanagan to share the tweet himself while hinting at the significance of "midnight" in his tweet about the tease. Stay tuned for details on the release of Midnight Mass.

"We used to be a community of hundreds. Now we’re just dozens," the Twitter account captioned the tease.

We used to be a community of hundreds. Now we’re just dozens. pic.twitter.com/HR5Si52Mbn — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 6, 2021

When sharing the video, Flanagan added the caption, "Getting closer to midnight..."

Understandably, initial thoughts about the tease were that Netflix was hinting at a new season of The Haunting series, but Flanagan has previously confirmed that there aren't currently any plans for a new season of the series, due in large part to how busy he is not only with Midnight Mass, but also the Christopher Pike adaptation The Midnight Club.

While both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor were inspired by other works, Midnight Mass will be an original story, which Netflix described as being about "a community [that] experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest's arrival."

The new series won't have connections to his The Haunting series, but Flanagan has been known to enlist actors to collaborate with regularly, though star of The Haunting series and Gerald's Game Carla Gugino confirmed she's not currently collaborating with him on anything, yet looks forward to the horrifying stories he delivers fans next.

"I'm not attached to what [Flanagan is currently working on], but we do really, really love to collaborate together. So I think, yeah, I'm excited about what we get to delve into next, whether it be another Haunting or something else," Gugino confirmed to ComicBook.com. "I think it's always so hard, as an audience, and I relate, because I'm an audience for things that I'm not in, and it's hard because you love -- you get invested and you love these things. But I think the thing that we also should remember, in terms of supporting and being excited is, for an artist, if you look at like [Bob] Dylan or anyone, you look at any great artists, they're always going to have to go like, 'Okay, now I'm done with that chapter because I want to remain great and keep getting better.' You know what I mean? So whether he is done or not done [with The Haunting], I don't know, but I think no matter what, if there wasn't a third one, it would be because he thinks whatever is next is better. And if he can make that one great, then that'll be the thing."

Stay tuned for details on Midnight Mass.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!