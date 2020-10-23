Haunting of Hill House Creator Wants Fans to Watch Horror Movie Saint Maud

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of 2020's most anticipated horror movies had their releases delayed, which includes A24's Saint Maud, so with the film now available to rent and streaming on EPIX, The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan had the chance to catch up with it and sang its praises. The filmmaker clearly knows a thing or two about horror, as proven with his work on the Netflix series and feature films like Doctor Sleep, with his ringing endorsement of the unsettling experience surely resulting in fans who were unaware of the endeavor checking out the movie. Saint Maud will also be landing on both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in May.

"Finally caught up with Saint Maud. Exceptional," Flanagan tweeted. "Tour de force performance from Morfydd Clark, and I'm officially a Rose Glass fan for life. Phenomenal character-focused psychological horror, I highly recommend it."

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

While Flanagan has been delivering horror fans tales of terror for years, his Netflix adaptation of Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House blended together horror and drama in a way that appealed to genre fans and general audiences alike, earning him enough acclaim to secure a follow-up season. To the dismay of many, despite The Haunting of Bly Manor earning a number of fans, Flanagan previously confirmed that plans aren't currently in place for more seasons.

"At the moment there are no plans for more chapters," Flanagan shared on Twitter last December when a fan asked about the series' future. "Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

Check out Saint Maud now On Demand and on EPIX before it comes to Amazon Prime Video and Hulu next month.

