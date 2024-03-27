Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters Documentary About Hellboy Creator's Career Finally Gets Distribution

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters is now getting new life as a result of a distribution deal with Nacelle.

One of comics' most-acclaimed documentaries has a fresh, new distribution deal. Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, a docufilm looking at the career of the legendary Hellboy creator, will now be distributed by Nacelle through traditional means. The project, while available to purchase for over three years, was initially crowdfunded and distributed through untraditional ways.

The film features interviews with a slew of entertainment icons including Mignola, Guillermo del Toro, Neil Gaiman, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Victor LaValle, Rebecca Sugar, Chris Roberson, Jorge Gutierrez, Adam Savage, Chris Prynoski, Steve Purcell, and Doug Jones.

"Mike Mignola's story is about the journey of finding and sharing your unique voice with the world. It's a film that will resonate with anyone ignited by creative passion. Together with Nacelle, we're right where we need to be to deliver this story with those who need it most," filmmaker Kevin Konrad Hanna said of the new deal.

At one point, the project was Kickstarter's sixth-highest-funded project raising over $528,000 during its campaign. In total, 4,652 backed the campaign and received a copy of the documentary.

"There are very few documentaries that permeate and stay with you for days, weeks, months after you finish it," added Nacelle Founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "This one sucked me right in and never let me go… I cannot wait for the world to see it!"

It has yet to be seen how Nacelle intends to distribute the documentary, and if that means the company decides to ship it to streaming or attempt to get it a theatrical run of some size.

In addition to Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, another Hellboy film series in the works from Millenium. In that iteration, Jack Kesy is set to appear as Big Red in Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Little has been revealed of the film, other than the fact it's already wrapped principal photography. It has yet to set a release date.