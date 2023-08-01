Most of the Saw Movies Added to Prime Video Ahead of Saw X Debut

Next month, the long-running Saw franchise will return to theaters with another grisly chapter in the story of John Kramer. Saw X is set to hit the big screen on September 29th, and it will further complicate the already strange timeline of the franchise by taking place between the original Saw and Saw II. Odd timeline decisions aside, the Saw series still has a lot of fans, and those fans now have a much easier way to stream the franchise ahead of Saw X's theatrical debut.

On Tuesday, Amazon's Prime Video added the majority of the Saw franchise to its streaming lineup. Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, and Saw VI were all added to Prime Video at the start of August. With Jigsaw already available on the service, seven of the nine existing Saw movies are now streaming in one place.

The only Saw movies not available on Prime Video are 2010's Saw 3D and the Chris Rock-led offshoot Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which was released in 2021.

New Movies on Prime Video

The Saw films represented some of the most popular additions to Prime Video's lineup at the start of the month, but they were far from the only movies to debut. Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Prime Video on August 1st:

3 Idiotas

A Shot in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato's Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I'm Still Here

Killers

Me, Myself and Irene

Missing In Action

Missing In Action II: The Beginning

Monster's Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Pinero

Posse

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark

The Punisher

The Watch

Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina's Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally

Ya veremos

Yes Man

Are you excited to see the majority of the Saw series finally streaming in the same place? Will you be rewatching ahead of Saw X? Let us know in the comments!