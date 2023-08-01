Most of the Saw Movies Added to Prime Video Ahead of Saw X Debut
Amazon's Prime Video is now the streaming home for the majority of the Saw franchise.
Next month, the long-running Saw franchise will return to theaters with another grisly chapter in the story of John Kramer. Saw X is set to hit the big screen on September 29th, and it will further complicate the already strange timeline of the franchise by taking place between the original Saw and Saw II. Odd timeline decisions aside, the Saw series still has a lot of fans, and those fans now have a much easier way to stream the franchise ahead of Saw X's theatrical debut.
On Tuesday, Amazon's Prime Video added the majority of the Saw franchise to its streaming lineup. Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, and Saw VI were all added to Prime Video at the start of August. With Jigsaw already available on the service, seven of the nine existing Saw movies are now streaming in one place.
The only Saw movies not available on Prime Video are 2010's Saw 3D and the Chris Rock-led offshoot Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which was released in 2021.
New Movies on Prime Video
The Saw films represented some of the most popular additions to Prime Video's lineup at the start of the month, but they were far from the only movies to debut. Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Prime Video on August 1st:
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato's Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I'm Still Here
Killers
Me, Myself and Irene
Missing In Action
Missing In Action II: The Beginning
Monster's Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Posse
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family (2019)
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina's Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
Are you excited to see the majority of the Saw series finally streaming in the same place? Will you be rewatching ahead of Saw X? Let us know in the comments!0comments