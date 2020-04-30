Motherland: Fort Salem - Milestones Breaks Down the Linking Abilities (Exclusive)

✖

Throughout history, the stereotype surrounding witches is that they use their powers to cause harm to others, with Motherland: Fort Salem embracing a different concept of the figures, instead showing the ways in which their abilities can allow them to connect with and heal others, as seen in this week's dramatic scene featuring linking training. Of course, things don't go entirely as expected when Raelle's powers prove to be stronger than she could have ever imagined. Check out the featurette above to learn more about linking and tune in to new episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem on Wednesdays on Freeform.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In the series, Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

