Mothman Prophecies Director Hints a Streaming Revival Could Be on the Way

While some cryptids have long dominated pop culture, Mothman has been immortalized thanks to Mark Pellington's The Mothman Prophecies. The film, which stars an ensemble including Richard Gere, Debra Messing, Laura Linney, and Will Patton amongst others, follows the residents of Point Pleasant, West Virginia as they grapple with tragic events that take place shortly after a Mothman sighting. Now, the film may receive a sequel in the form of a streaming series.

Pellington made an appearance at Eerie Horror Fest over the weekend, where he reportedly revealed (via Bloody Disgusting) that "streaming Mothman is coming," seemingly suggesting the property would be getting a new entry. Beyond that, however, nothing else was revealed including which streaming platform may be involved in reviving the decades-old thriller.

After the likes of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman is one of the most popular beings within the field of cryptozoology. Most recently the beast was the subject The Mothman Legacy documentary from filmmaker Seth Breedlove.

"We couldn't be happier to team with 1091 in the release of our latest Small Town Monsters film, The Mothman Legacy," Breedlove shared about the release. "The crew and I believe we've created something truly unique with this project; a terrifying real-life horror story, and a case study on the roots of a modern myth. Featuring interviews with witnesses of the Mothman, alongside experts, authors, and locals, this is a story that was begging to be told and we're anxious to unveil this untold chapter in the mountain states monstrous past."

The film was previously described per press release, "The final chapter in Breedlove's Mothman trilogy, The Mothman Legacy will tell the story of dozens of sightings of a folk legend of dubious origin, who allegedly continues to be seen throughout the area today. With a dozen eyewitness interviews, the film promises to offer some of the most intense and terrifying encounters ever recorded.

"Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960's phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. But what if there's more? What if the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized? And what if...the sightings never ended?"

The Mothman Prophecies is now streaming for free on YouTube.