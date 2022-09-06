Michael Pare Faces Bigfoot in The Wild Man Trailer

Terror Films have released a trailer for The Wild Man, an upcoming movie starring Michael Pare (Bad Moon, Curse of the ReAnimator) taking on Bigfoot. The film, from director Ryan Justice (Followers), was developed during the pandemic and will be getting a digital release later this month. The project also stars Lauren Crandall (Share or Die), Julian Green (Lovecraft Country), and Mike Reed. As with so many creature features, it centers on young women who have started to go missing mysteriously, only to attract the attention of law enforcement, volunteers, and reporters.

This isn't a normal Bigfoot film, though; there's a bit of a regional twist. The monster here is the "skunk ape," also known as the Florida Bigfoot. It's when those rumors start to fly that a documentary film crew becomes involved and sets the meat of the plot into motion. IMDb actually still has the movie listed as "The Wild Man: Skunk Ape," but it's probably better they don't have that in the title, since it doesn't look like they're going to lean into the comedy aspect of such a title.

You can see the trailer here.

"We used our downtime to create and develop projects," Justice said in a statement. "The Wild Man happened to be the perfect project to make at the time. As a Florida Native the Legend of the Skunk Ape (Florida Bigfoot) always had our interest. We wanted to do a fun movie around the legend and do something different with the bigfoot movie genre."

You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

Young women have been going missing in Ochopee, FL, without a single suspect in custody. A young journalist, Sara, convinces her crew to join her investigation as she travels to Ochopee to document her discoveries, but they soon realize their presence in this town is not welcome. Determined to find her story, Sara convinces her friends to stick with her, because they're onto something big. Upon meeting Dale, the town's notorious conspiracy theorist, she's convinced he knows more than he is willing to share. The crew humors Dale's ridiculous theories, even accompanying him into the Florida swamps on his quest to show them "The Wild Man", hoping he'll somehow reveal his guilt. But what the crew discovers is a secret much deeper than fairy tales and legends. What they discover is much darker and more sinister than they bargained for.

The Wild Man will first premiere on digital platforms September 30 ahead of plays on the Terror Films and Kings of Horror YouTube Channels.