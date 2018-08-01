‘Mr. Mercedes’ Season 2 Gets Full Trailer

The twisted worlds of Stephen King stories will continue to be explored in the second season of Mr. Mercedes on the AT&T Audience Network. Check out a new trailer for the upcoming season above before it premieres on August 22nd.

Per Deadline, “The series picks up a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield has been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) has done his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe) to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences begin to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges is haunted by the feeling that Brady is somehow responsible.”

The original cast, which includes Gleeson as Detective Bill Hodges, Treadaway as Brady Hartsfield, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter, Lupe as Holly Gibney, Nancy Travis as Donna Hodges, and Holland Taylor as Ida Silver, is joined by Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) as Brady Hartsfield’s doctor Dr. Felix Babineau, Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) as Dr. Babineau’s wife Cora Babineau, and Maximiliano Hernandez (Sicario) as Assistant DA Antonio Montez for Season Two.

The series is based on King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, with the first book being Mr. Mercedes and with the subsequent novels being Finders Keepers and End of Watch. While the series might only consist of three books, showrunner David E. Kelley has previously detailed his plans for the series to continue more than three seasons.

“The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season,” Kelley explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “Though in success it could go on beyond that. That’s everybody’s plan, isn’t it? You keep going and going and you keep finding more new stories. But going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then, who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

Mr. Mercedes isn’t the only way for fans to enjoy a King TV series, with Castle Rock, inspired by the author’s fictional town that ties many of his stories together, currently airing on Hulu.

Catch the Mr. Mercedes Season Two premiere on August 22nd.

[H/T Deadline]