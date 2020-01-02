Netflix Releases New Locke & Key Teaser

Just over a month away from the series’ premiere date, Netflix has relesed a new teaser for their long-awaited TV adaptation of Locke & Key, the award-winning comic book series from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. Netflix subscribers will be able to start streaming Locke and Key on Friday, February 7, 2020, a landmark date for fans after the series suffered setbacks when two major attempts — by both 20th Century Fox TV and Hulu — failed to make it to the small screen. The new teaser says that “the most painful memories are the ones we bury.”

Maybe they’re talking about the previous attempts at making the show? We kid, we kid. Mostly.

You can check out the teaser below.

The most painful memories are the ones we bury. pic.twitter.com/j1pwS59rob — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) January 2, 2020

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Locke and Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT Chapter 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, and Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe.

Executive Producers for Locke and Key are: Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

This Netflix adaptation marks the end of a long trek of bringing Locke & Key into live-action. Another television adaptation was developed for Fox for the 2010-2011 season, starring Miranda Otto, Jesse McCartney, and Sarah Bolger, but ultimately did not move forward either. That incarnation also shot a pilot, which was screened to a pretty positive response at San Diego Comic-Con. A film version was in various stages after that, until the project was brought back into development for television back in 2015.

Locke & Key will stream on Netflix starting on Friday, February 7th.