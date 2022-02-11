New Netflix Horror Movie Rising Through the Top 10

The beginning of a given month usually sees recently added licensed movies dominating the Top 10 on Netflix, and that is mostly the case in February. Most of the titles in Thursday’s edition of the rotating Top 10 Movies list on the streamer are popular films from the last decade or two that were just added to the lineup at the top of the month. Despicable Me, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, The Hangover, and The Other Guys all find themselves on the list. But a new horror film from Netflix is starting to rise through the ranks.

The Privilege, a German thriller from directors Felix Fuchssteiner and Katharina Schode, made its world debut on Netflix on Wednesday, February 9th. The horror/thriller tells the story of a group of teenagers at a private school that uncover a dark conspiracy and start encountering supernatural dangers.

Just one day after its debut on Netflix, The Privilege started rising through the ranks of the streaming service’s most popular movies. Thursday’s edition of the list features The Privilege at number four overall, behind The Tinder Swindler and a couple of Despicable Me movies.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Tinder Swindler

“Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims lan for payback.”

2. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

3. Despicable Me

“Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

4. The Privilege

“A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.”

5. The Hangover

“A bachelor party in Las Vegas spins out of control when the groom goes missing and his three buddies can’t remember the debauchery from the night before.”

6. The Kindness of Strangers

“After fleeing an abusive husband, a mother and her sons find love, comfort and kindness with a group of strangers struggling to survive in wintry NYC.”

7. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

“When Optimus Prime learns of a downed Transformers ship on the moon, he leads a mission to rescue the pilot left behind: his mentor, Sentinel Prime.”

8. The Other Guys

“Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers.”

9. Warrior

“An ex-marine trains under his father for an MMA tournament as his estranged brother fights his way into the event. Their biggest opponent: each other.”

10. Through My Window

“Raquel’s longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.”