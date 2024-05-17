The Strangers: Chapter 1 Stars on Changing Relationships for the Remake

One element about 2008's The Strangers that set it apart from its peers is that our main characters are going through a tense time in the wake of a rejected marriage proposal, putting the audience in an uncomfortable situation right from the start. With The Strangers: Chapter 1, however, the script called for a different type of dynamic between Maya and Ryan, played by Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez, respectively. Rather than merely being an arbitrary change, the cast addressed what made this spin on the familiar formula so compelling to them as performers. The Strangers: Chapter 1 is in theaters now.

"I watched the 2008 version when it first came out, and I was 14, so I didn't really understand adult relationships, but I was always a little frustrated by, 'Why are they fighting in the middle of this chaos?'" Petsch shared with ComicBook. "And so when I got the ability to jump into this, I was like, 'How cool would it be if they are just genuinely so in love and happy?' There were still obvious miscommunication issues, as every couple has, but that was very important to me and I was very excited to see that on the page."

While this first chapter makes some tweaks to the original concept, the upcoming The Strangers: Chapter 2 and The Strangers: Chapter 3 won't entirely deviate from expectations, with Petsch also addressing the balance of shedding more insight into the antagonists while also keeping their origins shrouded in secrecy.

"It's really integral to the original story that you don't know why they're doing it or who they are, that's what makes it so scary, so I think we dance a fine line of never really giving you all of it, but giving you a small taste of it," the actor expressed. "Because, otherwise, it's not as bone-chilling anymore if you know exactly what's going on and why and who they are."

The movie is described, "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films."

