Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’s Unseen Creatures Revealed In New Photos

Bird Box ended up forgoing a look at the creatures that were terrorizing the populace, but now you can see what ended up on the cutting room floor.

Spoilers incoming for Bird Box, so you’ve been warned.

Netflix’s most recent hit featured Sandra Bullock and her children (boy and girl respectively) blindfolding themselves to keep from being corrupted by a mysterious presence that would ultimately drive them insane and kill them. One cut scene had Bullock’s character seeing one such presence, which is different for every person. As you can see in these images from designer Andy Bergholtz, the makeup and modeling was done, which put Bullock face to face with some sort of weird nightmare baby creature.

“*Some spoilers ahead for BIRD BOX, continue reading at your own risk!* We had the unique pleasure of designing a creepy makeup for the film, although the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor,” the Instagram post reads. “Keep in mind, the fatal “vision” that each character saw would most likely be different for each person (you’ll understand if you’ve seen the film), and this makeup appeared in a cut “dream/nightmare sequence” with Sandra Bullock’s character.”

“Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra’s nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her (that’s as much as I could gather about the context of the scene anyway). I sculpted at least 3 or 4 variations on the design before it was approved, which began as a more aggressive, monstery look and was revised to be a bit more subtle in the end. I also had the pleasure of painting the finished prosthetics before sending them to set, to be worn and performed by the one and only Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk, applied by the great @proutyfx.”

Bergholtz also addressed the creature that Bullock couldn’t stop laughing at during production, explaining part of her description was based on the fact that the person playing it was in a green spandex suit for CGI purposes.

“It’s funny, I read an interview recently where Bullock described the creature as a “snake-like, green man with a horrific baby face”. Many folks have speculated what the creature may have looked like, but they fail to realize the “snake-like green man” portion was simply Dirk in a spandex green-screen suit 😄. Everything from the neck down was intended to be a giant CGI creature/body added later.”

“In the end, I actually really liked the movie and think it was better off NOT showing the makeup. Kudos to the director for sticking to her guns on that one. Still a fun project to be a part of, thanks Howie!

@hoops511 #netflix #birdbox”

You can see more photos of it above thanks to SFX Atlas, who broke down the process of creating the makeup. They were a bit sad to not see it make the final version of the film, but understand why it wasn’t included.

“The unseen creature from Bird Box created at @knb_efx that was sadly cut from the final film.

Andy Bergholtz @andy_bergholtz sculpted and pre-painted the prosthetics. Stephen Prouty @proutyfx went to set and applied the makeup on actor Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk.

Reposted from the amazing Howard Berger (@hoops511) ”It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product” @birdboxmovie @netflixfilm @knb_efx

Do you think they should have kept this in? Let us know in the comments!