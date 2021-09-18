As we prepare for the arrival of Halloween Kills, now premiering in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, October 15th, two new TV spots have arrived featuring new bits of footage and showing off a fan-favorite character’s return. Fans of the original 1978 John Carpenter film will almost certainly recognize the name Lindsey Wallace and not only will the Wallace character return for Halloween Kills but the original actress, Kyle Richards who would go on to appear in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will be playing her again. Now these new TV spots noticed by Dread Central heavily feature Richards as Wallace. Check them out below!

“I broke my nose,” Richards previously told Variety about her time on the set of the David Gordon Green sequel. “I didn’t even tell anybody on the set that night, even though I was like ‘I think I broke my nose,’ I just was so worried they were going to have a stunt person come in and do my job, because they had someone there, a stuntwoman dressed just like me..So now I have this big knot here coming out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis returning as their characters from the original films, Halloween Kills will also see Nancy Stephens return as Nurse Marion Chambers and Charles Cyphers as former sheriff Leigh Brackett. Other characters from the original film, played by different actors, will also appear including Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam. Judy Greer will also reprise as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter, with Andi Matichak as Allyson, Laurie’s granddaughter.

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece Halloween,” Curtis shared on Instagram about the film. “They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #MeToo movement which collided with Laurie’s 40-year trauma and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael. Happy Halloween.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.