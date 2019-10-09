Halloween Kills Set Photos Possibly Tease Flashback to 1978

With Halloween Kills now in production, some photos from the set could confirm that the upcoming sequel will feature flashback sequences to 1978, when the events of the original movie took place. Last year’s Halloween was meant to serve as a direct sequel to the original film, using the narrative to recall the events of the film instead of depicting the events of that fateful night. It’s unclear what the flashback sequences could explore, but with 40 years having passed between Michael Myers’ massacre in 1978 and last year’s film, there’s a few narrative gaps that could be filled in. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020.

That mask looks pure white if you ask me. #HalloweenKills BTS pic.twitter.com/mnbbRdyHNX — Jordana 🎃 (@Jordana_LaQueen) October 3, 2019

The above images are relatively ambiguous, but a few key factors could confirm the scene being filmed is set to take place in 1978. In the first photo, the decorations adorning the house appear to be a more vintage style, including the witch decoration on the front door. In the second photo, Michael Myers is wearing his signature mask and, while it’s tough to determine how old it is, it looks more similar to how it appeared in the original film than its decayed appearance in last year’s film.

In the final photo, we see an unmasked Michael Myers, who looks much younger than he would be in the present day. He was roughly 21 years old when he committed his murders in 1978, making him 62 in present day. The identity of the performer is unknown, though they look much closer in age to 1978 Michael Myers than the present-day age.

It would make sense for the upcoming film to head to the past, as it’s bringing back a number of elements from the original movie. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to play Laurie Strode for the sixth time, while Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers in the original, is also set to return. Anthony Michael Hall will play Tommy Doyle, the boy who Laurie was babysitting on that fateful night. Laurie was also looking after Lindsey, played by Kyle Richards, who will be reprising her role for the first time in the upcoming film.

Nurse Marion, who appeared in the original film’s opening sequence when it was discovered that Michael Myers had escaped a mental institution, will return in the new film, once again played by Nancy Stephens. Lonnie Elam, who bullied Tommy in the 1978 film, will appear in Halloween Kills, played by Robert Longstreet.

