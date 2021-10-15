Halloween Kills Trailer: Yes, That Was Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards 

✖

If it's been a while since you watched the 1978 Halloween, you may have been a little confused by someone in tonight's trailer for Halloween Kills that appeared to be Real Housewives star Kyle Richards. But, yes, that was her. Richards appears in the new film, reprising her role of Lindsey Wallace from the original film. Lindsey was one of the kids being babysat by Annie Brackett in the film, and would appear again in Halloween II (since it takes place on the same night as Halloween) and Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. In the latter, she was a teenager, played by Leslie L. Rohland.

Of course, the events of Halloween II and Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers have been scrubbed from the series' official canon following the 2018 sequel. Well...kind of. The Rohland version of the character, appearing in the series' fourth film, had already been written out, since Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later had retconned everything after Halloween II.

The 2018 movie went a step further, removing the second movie from continuity in order to remove the familial relationship between The Shape and Laurie Strode, so for all intents and purposes, Halloween Kills will be the first time Lindsey Wallace has appeared in-canon since 1978. So far, it doesn't look like things are going to go especailly well for her, as the trailer seemingly shows her about to be killed by The Shape.

Richards, whose niece is famed socialite Paris Hilton, has been busy since first encountering The Shape as a kid. She had a recurring role on Little House on the Prairie in the early '70s, and later went on to star in movies like The Watcher in the Woods and too many TV guest spots to count. After years of making herself familiar to audiences by showing up on things like CSI and Beverly Hills, 90210, she entered the reality TV game.

This is not the first we have heard of Richards appearing in Halloween Kills. Her return was actually confirmed back in 2019, but since a lot of people don't read about movies that are going to come out a couple of years from now, social media lit up with people today who found out for the first time while watching the trailer.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th with another film, Halloween Ends, a new finale for the series, scheduled to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.