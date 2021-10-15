Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Sequel a "Brutal Second Wave"

✖

A new trailer for Halloween Kills, the highly-anticipated follow-up to David Gordon Green's 2018 Halloween, was released yesterday and featured everything from the return of an original Halloween star to some deep-cut Halloween easter eggs. A new poster for the film was also released and shared by franchise star, Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis, who first played Laurie Strode back in 1978, praised Green and his co-writer, Danny McBride, on Instagram and called Halloween Kills the "brutal second wave of their masterpiece."

"David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece HALLOWEEN 2018 @halloweenmovie. They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #metoo movement which collided with Laurie's 40 year trauma and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael. Happy Halloween. See you ALL in THEATERS in October! 📷 @joepug," Curtis wrote. You can check out the movie's poster in her post below:

"The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob."

She continued, "So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob."

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th. The third movie in the new trilogy, Halloween Ends, is scheduled to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.