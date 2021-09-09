Halloween Kills to Premiere in Theaters and on Peacock in October

After initially being delayed from last October to next month, Halloween Kills is officially debuting in theaters and on streaming service Peacock on October 15th. The film premiered earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival and this report comes as a major shock to fans, given how much emphasis the creative team has put on ensuring that this was a film that could be experienced on the big screen. However, due to the continuing pandemic, it’s clear that the filmmakers want to make sure that the film could be seen by as many audiences as possible, even if theaters aren’t operating at their full capacity in October. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

This upcoming sequel is the second entry in director David Gordon Green’s trilogy of installments, which kicked off with 2018’s Halloween. That film would go on to earn the best critical reactions since the original 1978 Halloween, which set expectations high for this follow-up entry. Initial critical reactions to Halloween Kills haven’t been quite as positive, as some reviews claimed it was merely a forgettable sequel that feels on par with previous sequels in the franchise. In this regard, this last-minute decision to make the film available to stream on Peacock will surely be seen by some as a way to put less emphasis on the film’s box-office gross.

Despite the initial critical reactions being mixed, hopes are still high from the cast and crew. Earlier this year, star Jamie Lee Curtis called the new movie a “brutal second wave” of Green’s trajectory for the characters.

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece Halloween,” Curtis shared on Instagram. “They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #MeToo movement which collided with Laurie’s 40-year trauma and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael. Happy Halloween.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

