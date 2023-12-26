Night Swim Featurette Highlights the Inherent Fear of the Deep End

For many homeowners, the biggest fear of having a pool is the potential of someone getting in too deep over their heads, but with the upcoming Blumhouse Productions movie Night Swim, there's even more danger lurking below the surface. In a new featurette for the movie, producers James Wan and Jason Blum explain what it is that makes pools so instinctively unnerving, despite how they bring so much joy and lasting memories to families who spend their summer days cooling off in them. You can check out the all-new featurette below before Night Swim lands in theaters on January 5, 2025.

The featurette is described, "No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim."

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan's Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum's Blumhouse.

Even though diving into the deep end is something typically more common during the warm summer months, Blumhouse wants to kick off the year with an unsettling experience similar to how they delivered a major hit early in the year like they did last year with M3GAN.

Night Swim lands in theaters on January 5, 2024.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!