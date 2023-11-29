Blumhouse's Night Swim Gets Creepy New Trailer

In contemporary horror history, the earliest months of the year are typically a dumping ground for genre adventures, as the summer and fall months are usually when the most anticipated releases of the year are unleashed. This year, Blumhouse Productions bucked that trend with M3GAN, which remained one of the most financially and critically successful horror movies of 2023, something they hope to replicate with the disturbing new experience Night Swim. An all-new trailer for Night Swim has been released, which you can check out below. Night Swim is currently set to land in theaters on January 5, 2024.

Per press release, "No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim.

"Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

"Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

"Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan's Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum's Blumhouse."

Blumhouse didn't only kick off the year with an impressive showing, as their recently released Five Nights at Freddy's has become the studio's top-grossing movie. Making that feat all the more impressive is that the movie accomplished this while also being available to stream at home on Peacock.

Night Swim hits theaters on January 5, 2024.

