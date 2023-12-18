New Night Swim Featurette Dives Into the Creepy New Horror Movie

Once the summer season kicks off, one of the most prized possessions in any home is a pool, as countless families have made memories surrounding the surefire way to beat the heat, but in the upcoming Night Swim, a family pool becomes the thing of nightmares. In an all-new featurette for the Blumhouse horror film, the cast and crew shed some light on how such a beloved fixture of a family home could take on entirely sinister meanings, kicking off a mystery about what could be lurking just beneath the surface. Check out the all-new featurette below before Night Swim lands in theaters on January 5, 2024.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan's Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum's Blumhouse.

While the first horror movies of the year are typically regarded as the less exciting adventures as compared to those released in the fall months, this year's M3GAN from Blumhouse entirely bucked that trend, becoming both a financial and critical success, with Night Swim looking to replicate that adventure's success.

Night Swim lands in theaters on January 5, 2024.

