Blumhouse's Imaginary Trailer Released by Lionsgate

Blumhouse released some big hits this year, and they're back next year with a brand-new horror film about a young girl who has an imaginary friend. In classic Blumhouse fashion, the imaginary friend in question isn't exactly friendly. The film was directed by Jeff Wadlow, who wrote the film with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland, and stars Jurassic World Dominion's DeWanda Wise.

"Imaginary – In theaters on March 8th. Starring DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegan Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley," Blumhouse shared on YouTube. "From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath?" You can check out the trailer below:

Official Imaginary Description:

"When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be."

On casting Wise in the lead role, Wadlow explained, "DeWanda has been more than a star on this movie – she has been a full creative partner. So much of horror grows out of our most basic fears from childhood, and DeWanda taps into all of that. You know that old saying that the audience's imagination is scarier than any movie? We're going to put that to the test."

Jeff Wadlow's Horror History:

Wadlow previously helmed Truth or Dare in 2018 and Fantasy Island in 2020. He also helmed Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, a four-episode reboot of the beloved '90s anthology series. Wadlow was also one of the writers of Bloodshot, the Valiant Comics adaptation starring Vin Diesel. Unfortunately, the movie was released in theaters one week before the COVID pandemic caused movie theaters to shut down around the world.

What Is They Listen?

Back in July, Sony announced an updated list of their release schedule, which saw some major films getting pushed back. There were also a couple of movies on the list that have been removed from the schedule altogether, including the Blumhouse movie, They Live. Originally, the film was supposed to be released this year but was recently delayed until August 2, 2024. Now, the film is listed as "TBC" on Sony's line-up.

Blumhouse's They Listen is set to star John Cho and Katherine Waterston and will be directed by Chris Weitz, who is best known for helming About a Boy, The Golden Compass, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon. The film will also feature Riki Lindhome, Lukita Maxwell, and Greg Hill. The film marks the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz who originally worked together on American Pie. For now, the plot of They Listen is unknown. Jason Blum, Weitz, and Andrew Miano are producing the project while Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, and Paul Davis are serving as executive producers.

Imaginary is currently set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. Stay tuned for updates about They Listen.