The Nightmare Before Christmas Getting New Kitchenware Exclusives From Toynk Toys

It never really feels like we're approaching the Halloween season until merchandise celebrating The Nightmare Before Christmas starts popping up, with Toynk Toys getting us into the spirit of the spooky season early with a number of new products honoring the film. What makes these items even more appealing is that, while they will surely help anyone prepare for October 31st, the nature of the film also means that they can be used to get into the holiday spirit throughout November and December as well. You can head to Toynk Toys to see all of their offerings, including aprons, oven mitts, and mugs.

Per press release, "Whether you’re cooking up worm wort soup, pumpkin ale, or something a little more traditional the Nightmare Before Christmas Kitchen Set includes everything you need in your spooky kitchen. Each time you bake or cook or grill, you'll get to smile remembering one of your favorites, and what could be better than that (besides the spooky treats you whip up)?

"The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Kitchen Set produced by Robe Factory, LLC includes The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Kitchen Apron, Hand Towel-set, Oven Mitt Glove, and Pot Holder Set. (Also sold separately.)

(Photo: Toynk Toys)

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Cotton Kitchen Hand Towels

Everyone needs kitchen towels for cooking and drying dishes and cleaning up spills. Why not use dish towels that make you smile every time you see them? This set of two cotton dish towels features Jack and Sally being adorable together.

One towel features Jack Skellington proposing head in hand, along with the adoring phrase, "We're simply meant to be." The other towel features a gravesite romance of the happy pair and fittingly reads, "Misfit Love."

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Oven Mitt Glove

If things are heating up in Halloween Town, you should probably equip yourself with this Nightmare Before Christmas Oven Mitt.

Featuring a lovesick Jack Skellington roaming around a gravesite, this heat-resistant glove will protect your hand when reaching into the oven to serve up those spooky treats you baked. After all, even a skeleton's hands need some protection! Plus, this oven mitt looks downright adorable just hanging in your kitchen space.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Kitchen Apron

Bake some cookies for the next Town Meeting in this kitchen apron from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Full of fright delight, Disney's nightmarish couple Jack Skellington, and Sally are serving up spooky realness on the front. This one-size apron will protect you from stray ingredients (possibly poisonous) while cooking, baking, or grilling in the kitchen.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Kitchen Pot Holders

Fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will love these potholders, a subtle nod to the classic Disney movie. Inspired by Sally's iconic herb jars, each oven pot holder has a unique design. One features a jar of Deadly Nightshade, while the other features Frog's Breath and Worm's Wort.

These hot pads let your kitchen subtly communicate your Disney fandom while protecting you and your surfaces from hot dishes, pots, and other cookware.

(Photo: Toynk Toys)

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Sculpted Coffee Mug

Eureka! Enjoy a spellbinding brew with this officially licensed Jack Skellington Coffee Mug from Silver Buffalo, LLC. Sip your favorite beverage in style with this themed drinkware, featuring a spooktacular design inspired by Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Specially crafted with fans in mind, this sculpted coffee mug is authentically designed and shaped to look like Jack Skellington's head.

Suitable for both hot and cold drinks, this oversized coffee mug holds approximately 20 ounces of the beverage of your choice. Durable and built to survive any of Oogie Boogie's schemes, this fandom-themed coffee mug is made of BPA-free and high-quality ceramic material that makes it perfect for everyday use.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Plastic Water Bottle

Plan out your scheme to kidnap Mr. Sandy Claws while sipping from this officially licensed Nightmare Before Christmas water bottle.

The quality printed graphics are made with spooktacular character styling, featuring all of your favorite characters from Halloween Town. The ghoulish design includes Jack and Sally holding hands, Oogie Boogie, Doctor Finklestein, the Mayor, and more. You can also spot Halloween Town's finest trick-or-treaters getting into mischief, including the iconic trio of Lock, Shock, and Barrel.

The base of the bottle features a black translucent design and is topped off by a purple screw-top lid. The sturdy, BPA-free plastic construction will keep this bottle safe from everyday wear and tear.

When you need to stop one of Oogie Boogie's schemes, you can take this durable water jug on the go. Fill it up with 34 ounces of your favorite concoction.

The Nightmare Before Christmas "Meant To Be" Stemless Glass

This exclusive stemless wine glass from Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas will have you gazing into the stars from atop Spiral Hill. The charming print graphic shows that Jack Skellington and Sally are "simply meant to be."

Make a toast to the Pumpkin King with this 20-ounce wine glass. The flat-bottomed design of this stemless glassware provides extra stability, so you never have to worry about your cup accidentally toppling over. This quality wine glass also features a rolled rim, ensuring a smooth flow that allows for easy sipping.

Give your home bar a ghoulish upgrade with this officially licensed Nightmare Before Christmas stemless wine glass.

