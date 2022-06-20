Nightmare on Elm Street: Jason Blum Claims He Could Get Robert Englund Back as Freddy Krueger

The last entry in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise came in 2010 as a reboot of the concept, and while longtime star of the franchise Robert Englund has often claimed he feels too old to reprise the role in the future, producer Jason Blum thinks he could make such a return happen. Despite Blum's enthusiasm, there are currently no confirmed plans for a new installment in the series, either as a sequel or a reboot, let alone any announced projects to which Blumhouse is attached. Given that Blum and his production studio were able to negotiate rights to beloved properties like Halloween and The Exorcist and bring back unlikely stars from previous entries, we can't rule out Blum's filmmaking tactics seeing Englund return to the role.

"I could make him come back," Blum shared with Screen Rant of Englund's return. "I could get anyone back. I mean, Ellen Burstyn was 87, I got her back in [the upcoming sequel to] The Exorcist."

The producer joked about Englund's age, "75... he's young."

One of the last updates about the status of the series came in 2019 when it was confirmed that the Wes Craven estate had regained the rights to the series, allowing them to pursue whatever project they wished. In the years since that development, fans have been waiting patiently for news on what shape a revival could take in the future.

Despite Englund often expressing his age preventing him from being able to reprise the role, he would still be happy to have a cameo and see a new actor take over the villain.

"I'm not gonna lose any sleep over not being Freddy anymore because I'm just too old for the part," Englund shared with ComicBook.com in 2020. "I couldn't face the makeup for six weeks or eight weeks. I couldn't do the stunts. I'm just getting older now. They're gonna need a new actor to play it. And, again, even more than the new actor to play Freddy, I just think that they need to really explore all the new technology for really ramping up the nightmare sequences using all the new technology that they have at their disposal for effects."

Stay tuned for the possible future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street series.

Would you like to see Englund come back in a new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!