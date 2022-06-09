Stranger Things Star Recalls Getting Busted by Netflix for Sharing Season 4 Spoilers

✖

Fans knew quite some time ago that iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund would be appearing in Season 4 of the series, though his role in the adventure had been kept tightly under wraps. The actor recently recalled to The Hollywood Reporter that when he had confirmed a minor detail about the character at a convention appearance, Netflix was quick to contact the star to let him know he had shared some news that wasn't intended to be public. Now that Englund's role in the project has been revealed, fans can judge for themselves whether the actor really spoiled details about the latest season. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix and Volume 2 debuts on July 1st.

WARNING: Minor spoilers below for Stranger Things

Englund plays Victor Creel in the series, with one of his physical characteristics being that he's blind. The explanation of his blindness would veer into spoiler territory, but according to Netflix, even confirming his blindness was enough of a reveal that they thought he had shared too much.

"I'm so proud of myself because they don't give you the full script. And boy, you have to keep your mouth shut," Englund confirmed. "I went to a convention a while back, and I'm not allowed to talk about it, no spoilers -- but some kids at the convention already knew! And I don't know how! I think I answered one question about being blind or something -- and I got called up by Netflix, and I got scolded because I had done a spoiler. I didn't even mean to! The fans at the con were actually ahead of me on their knowledge of the plot, but that's how careful you have to be."

Season 4 of the series is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

It's currently unknown if fans will get to see more of Englund's Creel in Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4, which premieres on July 1st.

