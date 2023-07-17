Blumhouse Developing Horror-Themed Wildlife Series

Fact can often be more frightening than fiction, which is exactly what Blumhouse and Plimsoll Productions aim to confirm with the new wildlife series Nightmares of Nature. While horror stories have often looked to the natural world to inspire their tales of terror, the new series sounds as though it aims to capture just how otherworldly the natural world can be, reminding audiences that some of the scariest fictional stories pale in comparison to what’s true of wildlife. Plimsoll previously delivered series such as Hostile Planet, Tiny World, and Night on Earth. Nightmares of Nature doesn’t currently have a network or streaming platform.

Deadline describes that the series “follows animal heroes battling to survive the true-life horrors only real nature can provide. The idea is to blend natural history filmmaking through a horror lens, a place where trees bleed, zombie snails dwell, and vampire fish reign supreme.”

“Plimsoll is best in class in the world of natural history and factual programming and in Nightmares of Nature Plimsoll and Blumhouse are playing to our storytelling and producing strengths,” Chris McCumber, President of Blumhouse Television, shared about the project.

“It’s only natural to be scared about the things that go bump in the night, but Nightmares of Nature isn’t a projection of the supernatural. Once you start looking at the natural world, you will find things as terrifying as anything in a horror movie,” Alan Eyres, Head of Plimsoll USA, pointed out. “To tell that story, we could not hope for better collaborators than Blumhouse.Combining the world’s greatest horror filmmakers with some of the world’s best natural history storytellers is a unique opportunity to create a more visceral, emotional point of entry to nature than anything we’ve seen before.”

While Blumhouse might most be known for their fictional horror TV shows, such as The Purge, Into the Dark, and The Horror of Dolores Roach, this isn’t their first foray into true-life projects. Blumhouse previously produced projects like The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, Fall River, and Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. Their most recent true-crime project, True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes, premiered just last month on AMC+.

