John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film

These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.

They Listen will be directed by Chris Weitz who helmed About a Boy, The Golden Compass, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon. He's also a writer and producer known for an array of projects including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Disney's recent Pinocchio adaptation. They Listen is set for a theatrical release in August of next year. The film marks the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz who originally worked together on American Pie. For now, the plot of They Listen is unknown, but the movie is expected to be filmed in Los Angeles. Jason Blum, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano are producing the project while Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, and Paul Davis are serving as executive producers.

How Did Bluhouse's Merger With Atomic Monster Happen?

"I don't have one idea to turn into a horror movie," Blum recently told The New York Times. "Not one. I built a business by recognizing great ideas from other people." Wan added, "I have so many ideas – so many ideas – more than I can handle by myself...It really allows me a bigger canvas to paint on, if you will. Universal is very supportive of filmmakers and brilliant at marketing. To have partners that trust you, that believe in you, that goes a long way." The outlet added that Wan has ambitions to expand their partnership beyond horror films and extend into horror video games plus "podcasts, live events and perhaps merchandise."

This year, Blumhouse's wide releases in theaters have included the Firestarter reboot, Halloween Ends, and The Black Phone with even more films released directly to Netflix and Peacock as well as smaller releases.

When is M3gan Being Released?

One of the most anticipated Blumhouse movies is M3gan, which lands in theaters on January 6, 2023. You can read a description of the movie here: M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

They Listen is scheduled to be released on August 25th, 2023.