Jason Blum Confirms Horror Franchise is Going on Hiatus

Many would consider Jason Blum the modern king of horror cinema, with the producer having his hand in the development of dozens of horror films at any given time. Blum's Blumhouse Production banners has seen the Insidious franchise become one of Hollywood's constants, though that no longer appears to be the case. While on the press tour for Insidious: The Red Door, Blum said the franchise will be taking a hiatus for the foreseeable future.

"You better see this Insidious, it's the last one! (laughs)," Blum joked with DiscussingFilm. "To give a more serious answer, [The Red Door] is going to be the last we're going to see of Insidious for a while. It may not be a forever rest, but it's certainly going to be a very long rest. So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there's not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there's no current plan in place for number six."

Interestingly enough, at least one spin-off in development is Thread: An Insidious Tale, coming from the mind of Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater. In addition to Slater's involvement, both Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani have been attached to the project.

"Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, 'Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there's so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,' and Thread really is something in that same spirit," Insidious creator James Wan previously said of the splinter film with Screen Rant. "[Insidious co-creator] Leigh [Whannell] and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we're hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff."

The original Insidious explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Ty Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Patrick Wilson) was similarly targeted by a supernatural being in his childhood. Insidious: The Red Door is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

Insidious: The Red Door opens only in theaters July 7th from Sony Pictures Releasing.